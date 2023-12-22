4 Carolina Panthers on their way to being cut barring a late-season turnaround
Things are hanging in the balance for these Carolina Panthers players.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players are on their way to being cut unless they somehow turn things around over the final three games of 2023?
The Carolina Panthers are still fighting based on their Week 15 win against the Atlanta Falcons. It was a small step in a positive direction. But it doesn't change the fact this season has been an unmitigated disaster for a franchise that wanted to contend for the NFC South in 2023.
We'll be getting a new head coach after Frank Reich was fired. General manager Scott Fitterer's future is also hanging in the balance. If he's let go, very few on the roster can feel secure.
One could sense the urgency in torrential conditions last time out. There is a need to finish the season strongly. It's a constant evaluation - especially at this time of year. Putting out good tape over the next three games could make all the difference.
With this in mind, here are three Panthers players in danger of being cut barring a late turnaround.
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
We'll keep this short because it seems like a done deal. Terrace Marshall Jr. has more healthy scratches over the second half of 2023 than ever before. The wide receiver always catches the eye during camp. That hasn't translated to competitive games more often than not, which spells bad news for the former second-round pick when the offseason arrives.
Marshall will probably welcome a fresh start. He requested permission to seek a trade before the deadline - which the Carolina Panthers granted. No team came forward with an acceptable offer, but the wideout should find a new home once he's inevitably released.
This was a big swing and a miss by the Panthers at No. 59 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. It's a long way back to career redemption for Marshall. But his athletic intangibles suggest he could become productive in a different environment.