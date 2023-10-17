4 Carolina Panthers who stand to benefit most from play-calling switch
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
With the Carolina Panthers failing to win any of their first six games, their priorities have obviously changed. No longer is this team hoping for delusions of an NFC South title and playoff appearance - everything should now be geared around Bryce Young's development over their next 11 regular-season engagements.
The rookie quarterback has made encouraging strides since his NFL debut at the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. Young is looking like he genuinely belongs, displaying the qualities that made him such a highly-touted college prospect en route to becoming the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Thomas Brown is a big believer in Young, that's pretty obvious. The offensive coordinator revealed that he told Scott Fitterer and Dan Morgan during his job interview that the Heisman Trophy winner was No. 1 on his board, which could see things open up in terms of play calls with increased confidence from the person delivering the plays.
Adding certain tweaks to the schematic concepts will only help Young. Increasing the tempo, taking more shots over deep and intermediate routes, and relying less on screens should all assist with the signal-caller's growth compared to what we've seen lately.
There was some added creativity to the scripted plays at the Miami Dolphins. Young led the Panthers on two touchdown drives early as a result, which was an undoubted positive even if they weren't able to keep up such momentum versus one of the league's
juggernauts.
Young couldn't hide his excitement about the switch when speaking to the media on Monday. Hopefully, the pair hit it off and finally get this offense clicking for four quarters.