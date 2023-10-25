4 Carolina Panthers failing to meet expectations through the 2023 bye week
Hopes were high for this Carolina Panthers unit.
By Pierre Davis
Which Carolina Panthers players have failed to meet expectations as the team returns from their extended period of bye week rest?
The Carolina Panthers have yet to secure a victory. This has earned them the unenviable position of No. 32 in ESPN's power rankings. Despite showing glimpses of promise, they have struggled to find the winning formula, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the league table.
It is time for them to reflect on their performances and strategize ahead of the next fixture to turn their fortunes around.
For instance, many things have contributed to the rough outings for this team. This season, Carolina has been struck by injuries, with several critical starters out of action. For instance, Austin Corbett has just been activated, Shaq Thompson is out for the year, and Jaycee Horn has yet to return from his Week 1 hamstring issue.
These injuries have significantly impacted the team's performance so far.
The management had promised much with an all-star coaching staff with a combined experience of 191 years and 10 Super Bowl rings. However, the Panthers' lack of preparation and performance on various fronts has confused the fans and analysts alike.
Carolina decided to replace head coach Frank Reich with Thomas Brown as the new play-caller to address this issue. A change that will bring a fresh perspective and much-needed creativity to the struggling offensive unit.
Despite everything mentioned earlier, players must strive to make an impact every week to ensure their team's much-needed victories. However, some players still need to reach the level required to contribute significantly to the team.
Let's identify those players failing to meet expectations currently.