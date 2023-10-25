4 Carolina Panthers failing to meet expectations through the 2023 bye week
Hopes were high for this Carolina Panthers unit.
By Pierre Davis
Donte Jackson - Carolina Panthers CB
Entering his sixth season with the Carolina Panthers, Donte Jackson suffered an Achilles tear that ended his previous campaign. However, he did not need to adjust to his role, as he was immediately assigned as the CB1 after Jaycee Horn's injury in Week 1.
At 27 years old, Jackson was ready to take on the challenge.
Despite his efforts, Jackson has not performed up to par this season. He has only managed to amass 15 tackles through five games of play. That's right, just 15 tackles.
Jackson hasn't had any interceptions, pass deflections, or forced fumbles this season. So far, he's just been a name on the depth chart, which is unacceptable as an established figure commanding more salary-cap space than most despite his recent contract restructure.
There has been an inquiry about trading the veteran speedster. But whether the team will decide to part ways with Jackson is unclear given that he's still reportedly valued highly by those in the front office.
If Jackson stays with the team, it will be crucial for him to improve his performance. Otherwise, the 2018 second-round pick could be a prime cut candidate next spring.