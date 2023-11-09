4 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 10 at Bears
The pressure is on...
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers find themselves firmly on the hot seat entering their Thursday Night Football game at the Chicago Bears?
A quick turnaround for the Carolina Panthers could work in their favor. It could also completely go against them with more injury problems heading into their primetime contest against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
This was probably chosen for the national stage thanks to the trade between both that centered on the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. While it's far too early to tell which franchise won that particular deal, it's brought some intriguing storylines to a game that wouldn't attract that much interest otherwise.
Carolina is coming up against former wide receiver D.J. Moore for the first time since he was deemed a necessary sacrifice. But aside from that, the pressure is well and truly on after yet another inept outing versus the Indianapolis Colts.
With this in mind, here are four Panthers on the hot seat in Week 10.
Carolina Panthers OL
The Carolina Panthers seem to be everybody's get-right game these days. Considering the Chicago Bears' defense has mustered just 10 sacks throughout the campaign so far, the offensive line must put in a better performance.
This unit has regressed considerably this season. They seem like a group that isn't especially suited to zone-blocking concepts in pass protection, with only Taylor Moton and Austin Corbett emerging with any semblance of credit so far.
Although the Bears recently acquired stud defensive end Montez Sweat from the Washington Commanders, this is a matchup the Panthers should win in the trenches. Anything less is completely unacceptable and would potentially see offensive line coach James Campen's position become untenable as a result.