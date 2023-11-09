Panthers News: Hot seats, Bryce Young, injuries and Week 10 prediction
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines heading into tonight's primetime showdown at the Chicago Bears?
Another game day arrives and the Carolina Panthers need a big effort following such a poor loss against the Indianapolis Colts. Things won't be easy versus the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, although they won't have to deal with quarterback Justin Fields after the player was listed as doubtful for the clash.
It's hard to sell this as a game to watch nationally, but it is what it is at this point. Leading up to the contest, the stories causing debate include the big trade to land Bryce Young coming under scrutiny, the potential of seats getting warmer in Carolina, injury problems mounting, and BetSided's prediction for further misery.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers at Bears injury report
It's been a rough ride for the Carolina Panthers on the injury front this season. Countless key men are currently on the shelf and this week's injury report officially ruled out stud edge rusher Brian Burns as anticipated.
Burns suffered a concussion against the Indianapolis Colts and hasn't been risked, which is the right call on such a short week. The same applies to C.J. Henderson, who'll be a big miss.
D.J. Chark is also doubtful. This means the Panthers could allocate more targets in the direction of Terrace Marshall Jr. or even Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the hope of getting their passing game going at long last.
Here is the full Panthers' injury report for Week 10:
- Brian Burns (OLB) - Out (concussion/elbow)
- D.J. Chark (WR) - Doubtful (elbow)
- C.J. Henderson (CB) - Out (concussion)
- Laviska Shenault Jr. - Out (ankle)
- Stephen Sullivan (TE) - Out (shoulder)
- Xavier Woods (S) - Questionable (thigh)
- Vonn Bell (S) - Questionable (quadriceps)
- Marquis Haynes (OLB) - Questionable (back)