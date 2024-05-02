4 Carolina Panthers who might be surprisingly safe after 2024 NFL Draft
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers have drawn indifferent reviews for their 2024 NFL Draft approach.
Dan Morgan invested his primary resources on the offensive side of the football to help quarterback Bryce Young, which has been the offseason's theme after the No. 1 pick in 2023 went through turmoil throughout his first season. He picked up some development depth pieces on defense, who can hopefully become something more under the guidance of Ejiro Evero's accomplished coaching staff.
Hopefully, this can bear fruit. For Morgan and Young's sakes, it needs to. But the risks are there for all to see if these vast alterations don't come together quickly under new head coach Dave Canales this offseason.
The proof is in the pudding. Post-draft grades are fun, but we won't know how good or bad this class is for a couple of years. However, a situation could emerge where some fall by the wayside quickly. That became a common theme under previous regimes and something that cannot continue with Morgan leading the charge.
Amid an offseason of significant change, some Panthers players were probably breathing a sigh of relief once the draft concluded. Here are four individuals who could be surprisingly safe after the team's selections in 2024.
Chandler Zavala - Carolina Panthers OL
Chandler Zavala's rookie campaign with the Carolina Panthers was disastrous, and that's being kind. The former fourth-round selection out of North Carolina State was thrown to the wolves early on and couldn't cope. In hindsight, the injury problems suffered were probably a good thing given how incapable he looked throughout a first season that won't live long in the memory.
This was an exceptionally deep class for offensive linemen, something many expected the Panthers to take advantage of at some stage during the 2024 NFL Draft. To the surprise of some, Dan Morgan resisted the temptation, opting to focus on the offensive skill positions and defensive prospects with athletic upside instead.
The Panthers did acquire some undrafted free agents to enhance competition. But not drafting an offensive lineman is good news for Zavala in his quest to make the team again in 2024. However, the interior presence needs to make significant strides in the coming months to firmly cement his spot.