Ranking every Carolina Panthers pick from the 2024 NFL Draft
Dan Morgan was busy throughout the selection process.
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan had a difficult task on his hands heading into the 2024 NFL Draft. The general manager didn't have a first-rounder to call upon heading into the process with some significant needs to fill. Considering the circumstances, he emerged from the college selection event with credit.
These seven picks have to produce the goods and integrate effectively into an NFL locker room, but hopes are relatively high. The Panthers continued with the same ethos they've deployed throughout the offseason. Those in power opted to invest their top resources on offense to help Bryce Young in the hope defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero could do more with less.
It's a gamble, but one the Panthers feel is necessary for the No. 1 pick in 2023 to thrive. If the newly-acquired reinforcements through free agency and the draft all mesh quickly, it's hard to envisage a scenario where Young doesn't take a big leap forward in Year 2 of his professional career.
With the dust settling on the 2024 NFL Draft, we ranked Carolina's seven selections. This was based on round value, their talent, and how they might impact the Panthers in the short and long term.
7. Michael Barrett - Carolina Panthers LB
- Linebacker | Michigan Wolverines
- Round No. 7 | No. 240 overall
The Carolina Panthers spent their final selection of the 2024 NFL Draft on an experienced, yet undersized, linebacker. Michael Barrett is riding on the crest of a wave following a memorable final college campaign with the Michigan Wolverines en route to the national championship. His leadership and ability to outperform his talent were a big reason behind their success.
This is a flier from the Panthers to see if Barrett can put this newfound momentum to good use. The prospect can be an asset from the second level on blitz packages and might end up being a good special team player, but there's just no telling for sure.
It does not cost Dan Morgan much to find out one way or another. But one couldn't dismiss the possibility of earning a spot on the 53-man roster considering the lack of genuine depth at the defensive second level.