4 Carolina Panthers players who could get another shot under Dave Canales
All hope might not be lost for these Carolina Panthers players.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players could get another shot under new head coach Dave Canales as part of his vision for the franchise's future?
Dave Canales has reinvigorated the Carolina Panthers since becoming head coach. The recommendations from around the league have been glowing. He left a tremendous impression during his introductory presser. There is a lot of hard work ahead, but all signs point to this being the start of a profitable future at long last.
Canales will be the first to tell you this isn't going to happen overnight. It'll take time to mold this team to his liking. New front-office leader Dan Morgan also preached patience to restore the Panthers to the foundations that made this franchise feared once upon a time.
Some big decisions are upcoming. Free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft are just around the corner. Canales also has to determine the future of those out of contract or whose influence waned under the previous regime.
With this in mind, here are four Panthers players who could get another shot under Canales in 2024.
Gabe Jackson - Carolina Panthers OL
After arriving extremely late, Gabe Jackson was thrown into the fire almost immediately. The experienced offensive lineman played far more than he probably anticipated down the stretch. This was thanks in no small part to the Carolina Panthers' complete lack of depth along their protection.
Jackson played well in difficult circumstances. It wasn't perfect, but nobody expected it to be considering there was no bedding-in period. Given his previous connection to Dave Canales from their time working together on the Seattle Seahawks, a scenario could emerge where the former third-round pick out of Mississippi State is kept around as a dependable backup piece once Brady Christensen and Austin Corbett return.
