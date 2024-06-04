4 Carolina Panthers players who could be gone after the 2024 season
By Dean Jones
Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE
Tommy Tremble is going to get every chance to firmly establish himself in 2024. The two previous regimes were reluctant to get him heavily involved despite notable flashes in the passing game. He also revealed the incompetent coaching methods of Matt Rhule's staff, which had a detrimental impact on his early development.
The Carolina Panthers released Hayden Hurst after just one season. This propelled Tremble to No. 1 on the tight-end depth chart. He also received some glowing references from head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan regarding his fortunes moving forward.
Canales' scheme will be much friendlier to tight ends. Tremble could benefit greatly from these new schematic concepts, but the urgency to increase standards is evident when competitive action commences once again.
The Panthers selected Ja'Tavion Sanders at No. 101 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He's got the tools to become an instant-impact player in the passing game with a smooth transition. If the former third-round pick out of Notre Dame wants to keep the top spot, nothing but excellent production will do.
This is also a contract year for Tremble. Carolina will be assessing his progress closely throughout the summer and into the regular season. He must impress to stand any chance of getting another extension from the franchise.
The stakes are high for Tremble, there's no getting away from that. However, his athleticism and ability to generate yards after the catch could be a significant asset for Canales to call upon if everything goes well during the preparation period.
Sanders will also get some work and Ian Thomas' outstanding start to workouts indicate he might have a role to play. That said, the onus will be on Tremble to step up and finally provide the Panthers with the tight-end consistency that's been seldom seen since Greg Olsen departed for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020.