4 Carolina Panthers players who didn't stand a chance in 2023
These Carolina Panthers players were doomed to fail...
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
General manager Scott Fitterer genuinely believed the Carolina Panthers were ready to drop in a quarterback and take off. After making their daring trade up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, those in power declared Bryce Young as the right signal-caller to take the franchise forward.
Young came into the NFL with glittering credentials. He was a high school phenom. He won a Heisman Trophy at Alabama. He was seen as the most pro-ready of all the prospects despite concerns about his size and durability.
The early signs throughout Carolina's training camp were good. Young integrated well, evolved into a leader within the locker room, and seemed to get every veteran player onside. This didn't transition to consistency when it mattered.
Fitterer's statement proved to be false. The Panthers' offensive line was a complete joke. Their skill position players weren't capable of creating separation or making targets count aside from Adam Thielen. The running game was abysmal until Chuba Hubbard became the starter. Carolina's play-calling power struggle between Frank Reich and Thomas Brown held him back further.
As the No. 1 pick, Young should have performed better on occasion. There are footwork issues to solve and his deep ball accuracy is nowhere near good enough. C.J. Stroud's incredible rookie campaign with the Houston Texans only made things worse.
The Panthers failed Young in every conceivable way during his first season in the pros. Doing everything possible to maximize their substantial investment is a huge priority this offseason.