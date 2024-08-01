4 Carolina Panthers players losing crucial ground at 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Stephen Sullivan - Carolina Panthers TE
The Carolina Panthers are seeing more from their tight ends under new head coach Dave Canales. This position group has flattered to deceive on countless occasions since Greg Olsen's departure in 2020. Whether this amounts to an upturn in production when the regular season arrives is unclear, but things are looking up at long last.
Tommy Tremble shone earlier this offseason but isn't participating right now due to hamstring soreness. Ian Thomas has come to life under Canales' guidance. Fans are approaching this with skepticism considering how he's failed to maximize countless opportunities over the last four seasons. However, the veteran is confident this is the year everything comes together under improved coaching and schematic concepts better suited for tight ends.
Ja'Tavion Sanders is a promising rookie who can feature in the passing game. He's got the athleticism to be a flex tight end capable of being deployed anywhere across the line of scrimmage. Expecting miracles right away is foolish, but production should come if Canales picks his spots effectively.
Just how many tight ends the Panthers end up taking through will be crucial to Stephen Sullivan's hopes. The former LSU star showed more last season than at any stage since joining the team. There were flashes, but nothing to suggest he can thrive in a prominent depth chart position.
Sullivan's made some decent plays over camp according to those in attendance. Allocating multiple targets in his direction over preseason will be the ultimate measuring stick for the veteran. How he performs will determine if the seventh-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks makes the grade.
This is exactly what Canales wanted - competition for spots. He wants players to fight and improve collectively with slimmer margins for error. Sullivan's been around the Panthers for a long time without ever making a name for himself. Unless he surges in the coming weeks, this might be the end of the road.