4 Carolina Panthers players who need a monster offseason in 2024
It's time for these Carolina Panthers players to show more...
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers need a monster 2024 offseason in pursuit of improved fortunes under new head coach Dave Canales?
After another period of significant change since the 2023 campaign concluded, the Carolina Panthers' off-season workout program is underway. This is the first chance for head coach Dave Canales to set the tone, outline his expectations to the entire group, and lay the foundations for what will hopefully become a prosperous new era for the franchise.
Things look a lot different, which isn't necessarily a bad thing for a two-win team that had to suffer the embarrassment of giving up the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. Dan Morgan's gutted the roster in a manner he believes can bring more respectability. It wasn't easy and some skeptics remain, but the general manager is starting to win people over.
This is just the infancy of Carolina's season preparations. More incomings are on the way with seven draft picks to call upon - something that should raise competition and ensure no complacency creeps into any mindset within the building in the weeks and months ahead.
With this in mind, here are four Panthers players who need a monster off-season in 2024.
Ikem Ekwonu - Carolina Panthers OT
Despite regressing considerably as an NFL sophomore, the Carolina Panthers remain confident in Ikem Ekwonu's abilities. Dan Morgan is moving forward with the former No. 6 overall selection as the team's left tackle next season. He found a contingency plan - Yosh Nijman - in free agency, but the blindside enforcer is getting a clean slate under the new regime.
Ekwonu has the physical gifts, there's no getting away from that. The North Carolina State product is a little flawed technically and can get exposed by more explosive edge rushers around the league. Joe Gilbert - the Panthers' new offensive line coach - has a lot of hard work ahead, but the player should embrace a fresh set of ideas after things became stagnant under James Campen.
A strong offseason for Ekwonu would increase belief. It'll also improve the player's confidence heading into a vital Year 3 of his professional career.