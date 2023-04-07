4 Carolina Panthers players that could be replaced in the 2023 NFL Draft
Which Carolina Panthers could be replaced depending on how those in power approach the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft?
The 2023 offseason has been one of great change for the Carolina Panthers. Something that was guaranteed and necessary in equal measure after years of vast underachievement under the previous regime.
Carolina's gone about its business with conviction and collaboration in recent weeks. The team is in a healthy position financially, has improved options across the board, and also managed to get their hands on the No. 1 overall selection after striking a bombshell trade deal with the Chicago Bears.
While there remains enormous excitement about which quarterback eventually gets selected by the Panthers, other positions also need strengthening before competitive games arrive. Depending on which route those in power go down, a few established figures will be nervously looking over their shoulders heading into the preparation period.
With this in mind, here are four Panthers players that could be replaced during the 2023 NFL Draft.
Player No. 1
Yetur Gross-Matos - Carolina Panthers DE
There was a real sense of optimism surrounding Yetur Gross-Matos before the 2022 campaign. The former second-round pick was handed a deserved starting chance opposite Brian Burns on the defensive front, which was expected to bring about a huge upturn in numbers based on the player's contribution on a rotational basis.
Sadly, it couldn't have gone much worse for Gross-Matos. The Panthers brought in Shy Tuttle and DeShawn Williams to form their 3-4 defensive front alongside Derrick Brown in free agency and if they pick an explosive edge rusher as expected during the 2023 NFL Draft, the one-time Penn State star could see himself further down the pecking order than ever.