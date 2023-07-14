4 Carolina Panthers players who could ruffle feathers at 2023 training camp
Could these Carolina Panthers plaers produce a surprise at camp?
By Dean Jones
Camerun Peoples - Carolina Panthers RB
One would expect the Carolina Panthers to take three running backs onto their roster. That seems to be the general trend around the league, although much will depend on whether head coach Frank Reich wants Giovanni Ricci around to assume full-back duties when required.
Miles Sanders is the undisputed lead back after joining the Panthers in free agency. Chuba Hubbard showed enough last season to suggest that a complementary role could be in the offing once again, and Raheem Blackshear looks cemented as the No. 3 thanks in no small part to his ability in the return game.
Seems simple for the coaches, right? However, one player will look to shift this narrative at Carolina's upcoming training camp and when carries come his way during the preseason.
Camerun Peoples was a popular addition when undrafted free agency began. The player is no stranger to the region having been a college standout at Appalachian State, displaying the physicality and well-rounded production that could assist with a smooth transition.
It won't be easy for Peoples, but the rookie is keen to maximize this opportunity. He's asking questions, leaning intently on coaches, and working closely with rookie quarterback Bryce Young in and out of the facility to potentially get his foot in the door.
While it's hard to predict a place on the 53-man roster for Peoples currently, dismiss him at your peril.