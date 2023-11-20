4 Carolina Panthers players who should not see another snap in 2023
Some of these players may have played their last game in Carolina.
By Luke Gray
Which Carolina Panthers players should not see another snap in 2023 for differing reasons following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys?
Well, if you Googled rock bottom, one could only imagine that a photo of Bank of America appears. As things stand, the Carolina Panthers are well and truly in the pits.
The Panthers sit at 1-9 following a 33-10 home defeat by the Dallas Cowboys. To nobody's surprise, Bank of America Stadium was at least 75 percent visiting support.
Ahead of this season, the supposed all-star coaching staff assembled by Frank Reich was projected to turn an offense around that had struggled arguably since the Panthers were routed by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football way back in 2018. What has transpired over the first 10 games is some of the worst offensive football I've ever seen.
After just three games, offensive coordinator Thomas Brown was relieved of play-calling duties. Thank goodness Reich took back over as the Panthers put up a whopping 187 total yards - underlining his credentials as an offensive-minded coach.
Pre-game, a report from Jay Glazer of FOX Sports said that Reich’s seat was the league's hottest. After the Cowboys game, one can only imagine it’s scorching.
The season has been an unmitigated disaster with the majority of free-agent signings and draft picks not panning out. You could make a case for several players making this list, from the lack of production at wide receiver outside of Adam Thielen to the lack of sacks from anyone not named Brian Burns.
All these factors make the notion created by general manager Scott Fitterer that Carolina was only a quarterback away laughable. It's comments like this that are part of the reason he and a lot of this front-office staff might not be around next season.
Without further ado let’s take a look at four Panthers players who shouldn’t see another snap this season.