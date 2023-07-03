4 Carolina Panthers players facing an uphill battle at training camp in 2023
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players are facing an uphill battle when the time comes to descend on Wofford College for training camp?
It won't be much longer before the Carolina Panthers make their way down to Spartanburg for training camp ahead of the 2023 season. To make things more intriguing, expectations are high surrounding this new-look group following an exceptional offseason that consisted of a coaching overhaul and a number of superb acquisitions during the NFL Draft and free agency.
Frank Reich is eager for his men to hit the ground running. Early practices were about installing their schemes and raising standards across the board, which also included Bryce Young surging his way to No. 1 on the quarterback depth chart in double-quick time.
Wofford College in July and August isn't the most welcoming environment. It's hot and tempers normally flare, so it'll be interesting to see who shines or wilts in the stifling South Carolina humidity before preseason games and the Panthers' clash with the Atlanta Falcons to begin the campaign.
On this topic, we picked out four Panthers players facing an uphill battle at training camp for differing reasons.
Deonte Brown - Carolina Panthers OL
Mammoth offensive lineman Deonte Brown looked like a new man during early workouts, dropping a ton of weight as he looks to carve out a role for himself. Whether he can accomplish this lofty target is the big question.
Brown entered the league with some intrigue as a sixth-round selection. Although many thought the Carolina Panthers should have gone with Trey Smith, instead despite his health concerns.
Weight issues and a perceived lack of commitment meant opportunities were limited for Brown initially. The former Alabama star spent the majority of last season on the practice squad as the Panthers enjoyed a rich vein of health and improved production from their starting five along the protection.
The Panthers bolstered their offensive line depth this offseason, bringing back Cam Erving while also acquiring Chandler Zavala and Justin McCray. This makes things all the more difficult for Brown, who might be forced to settle for practice squad duties once again.