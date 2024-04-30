4 Carolina Panthers players who are not safe after the 2024 NFL Draft
These Carolina Panthers are fighting for their future post-draft.
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers came out of the 2024 NFL Draft with more offensive playmakers for quarterback Bryce Young and some intriguing defensive depth pieces. Dan Morgan has adopted this trend throughout the offseason, investing heavily in the offense in the hope Ejiro Evero can bring more out of the options defensively. It's a gamble, but one those in power believe can help the team thrive under new head coach Dave Canales.
Doing more for Young was critically important. The No. 1 overall selection in 2023 went through significant hardship as a rookie - most of which wasn't his doing. Bolstering the protection and enhancing options at the skill positions should provide a more comprehensive perspective of what the signal-caller might be able to accomplish within a scheme devised to fit his strengths.
It would be a shock if there wasn't some regression defensively after losing some key figures and replacing them with less-heralded veterans and draft picks. But if Evero can somehow mold this group into a decent unit, it could be the final objective before getting a long-awaited head coaching opportunity next year.
That's for the future. For now, here are four Panthers players who are not safe following the 2024 NFL Draft.
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
Much has been made about Terrace Marshall Jr.'s increasing frustrations since becoming a second-round selection in 2021. The wide receiver might have the physical gifts, but a series of squandered opportunities leave his future hanging in the balance. His prospects only diminished during the draft.
The Carolina Panthers traded up one spot to land wide receiver Xavier Legette at No. 32 overall. Although his work as a route-runner needs refinement, he boasts the explosiveness and ability to generate yards after the catch that should fit into Dave Canales' offensive system seamlessly.
Couple this with the arrival of Diontae Johnson via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it's not hard to envisage a bleak scenario for Marshall moving forward. If the Panthers can get anything back for the LSU product, they'd be wise to accept at this juncture.