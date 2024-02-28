4 Carolina Panthers players who won't be missed in 2024
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players won't be missed when they inevitably depart the organization during the 2024 offseason?
The Carolina Panthers have some difficult upcoming decisions to make. Their roster has flaws everywhere you look. They must maximize every possible resource at their disposal in pursuit of progress. It would be a big surprise if the depth chart didn't have a completely different feel when organized team activities resume.
Dan Morgan, Brandt Tilis, and Dave Canales will be tasked with re-laying the foundations of a team in tatters. The Panthers are the NFL's worst franchise on and off the field. They are a complete laughingstock for differing reasons. That said, there is real ambition among the new power structure to shift this narrative at the earliest possible opportunity.
That's good news for some and not so much for others. Not many pulled their weight effectively in 2023 - especially on offense. Big changes are coming and many will be moved on with little fanfare attached.
With this in mind, here are four Panthers players who won't be missed when they inevitably depart this offseason.
Justin McCray - Carolina Panthers OL
The Carolina Panthers will be fortifying their offensive line depth as a matter of urgency through free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft. Dan Morgan freely admitted as much during his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine. This makes the chances of Justin McCray earning an extended stay remote at best.
McCray signed a one-year deal last spring in a bid to bolster depth. He didn't make the initial 53-man roster but was kept around on the practice squad. Opportunities were scarce despite several key injuries on the offensive line interior. The player turned out in just 77 offensive snaps, giving up two penalties and earning a lowly 41.0 grade from Pro Football Focus.
Moving on from McCray should be one of the easier decisions facing Morgan before free agency. It was a brief and underwhelming stint in Carolina.