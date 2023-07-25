4 Carolina Panthers playing for their jobs at 2023 training camp
Amare Barno - Carolina Panthers OLB
Entering his second year in the league, Amare Barno looks like a player that could be a nice rotational piece for the Carolina Panthers edge rusher group. This is the same unit that has questions about the starting role opposite star Brian Burns. Yet, his job is on the line this summer.
A Day 3 selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, Barno had occasional flashes in several games last season, including against the Baltimore Ravens when he seemed to be behind the line of scrimmage almost for the entire game.
However, the Panthers may like players at different position groups on his side of the ball better than the edge room he is currently a part of. This leads me to believe Barno might not be on the 53-man roster come late August.
The former Virginia Cavalier will be in the same type of spot that Keith Taylor Jr. is currently in. There's an obvious possession of talent that Barno possess. Will it be enough for the athletic pass rusher? That remains to be seen.
I like Barno as a player and someone who could be a protege under Burns, or at least that's what it seemed late last season. Things change, though.
Head coach Frank Reich takes pride in special teams and the unit's coach, Chris Tabor, may want to get third-round selection D.J. Johnson more reps on punt coverages.