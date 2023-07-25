4 Carolina Panthers playing for their jobs at 2023 training camp
Brady Christensen - Carolina Panthers OL
The last name on this list is the biggest one. It's no secret that while Brady Christensen is a sufficient football player, he will need to show improvements at the line of scrimmage.
I've always been a fan of Christensen. There's a technical side of him that I appreciate because he is consistent with his hand strikes, placement, and footwork in pass protection. However, his biggest slight has been play strength, anchor ability, and displacement in the run game.
The former third-round selection from BYU was overwhelmed by power rushers - more specifically speed-to-power and bull rushers - last season. Christensen's technique and football IQ could only get him so far.
I thought he was still a steady presence at left guard. But Cade Mays and Chandler Zavala, when he gets off the Physically Unable to Perform list, could challenge him.
Christensen is more than locked into the 53-man roster. Yet, we need to see how he looks in training camp and the preseason.
The biggest question I have is whether or not the third-year lineman has added more power and mass to fit James Campen's blocking scheme. Again, we'll find out more at camp.
Zavala and Mays offer what Christensen doesn't, as far as we know. It wouldn't be a surprise to anyone if the former two are starting with the latter being nothing more than depth.