4 Carolina Panthers with plummeting stock after 2024 offseason workouts
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers had a different feel throughout early offseason workouts. Dave Canales brought fresh fire to the head coaching position that was sorely lacking under Frank Reich. There's an aligned vision for the future and everyone's bought into these plans at the earliest possible opportunity.
This is a strong foundation. It's also the first step of Canales' ambitious proposals to get the Panthers back to being feared around the league. Enthusiasm surrounding the team is growing, but there is a significant amount of hard work ahead.
Carolina's dramatic offseason also brought increased competition for places. Players got the first chance to impress in a more relaxed atmosphere this spring. Some thrived with the spotlight glaring. Others found life difficult and now face a fight for their future during the Panthers' upcoming training camp in Charlotte.
With this in mind, here are four Panthers players who saw their respective stocks plummet during the team's early offseason workouts.
Lamar Jackson - Carolina Panthers CB
Nobody is expecting Lamar Jackson to make the 53-man roster. At the same time, the Carolina Panthers' lack of legitimate depth at the cornerback position provided a slight window of opportunity for the player to make a surprising surge into consideration.
Things didn't get off to a great start for Jackson according to those in attendance. Some videos published by the Panthers saw the corner getting beaten. While this is just the opening stage of Carolina's preparations, you only get one chance to make a good first impression.
Jackson might get a reprieve for camp, but what comes after that is less certain. Several players appear well ahead of him on the cornerback depth chart. Another notable arrival could seal his inevitable fate.
Whether the Panthers consider keeping Jackson around on the practice squad once again is anyone's guess. But his hopes of making the team appear remote unless he somehow manages to make a monumental leap with things get more intense at camp.