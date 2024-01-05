4 Carolina Panthers who robbed the team blind in 2023
These individuals didn't match their lofty price tags.
By Dean Jones
Frank Reich - Former Carolina Panthers HC
Frank Reich was the Carolina Panthers' first-ever starting quarterback. He was also the first offensive-minded head coach in franchise history. There was renewed vigor in his demeanor after being fired by the Indianapolis Colts. A determination to prove he has what it takes to successfully lead an NFL franchise despite his advancing years.
The early signs were promising. There seemed to be more purpose and professionalism throughout the offseason. Reich managed to form an all-star coaching staff with the right blend of youth and experience. A belief that better days were ahead was evident.
It didn't take long for this to sour.
Reich's bland offensive concepts and inability to maximize the strengths of those within the locker room put Carolina on the back foot early. He became increasingly desperate. He was reportedly not hard enough on rookie quarterback Bryce Young during his pivotal transition. He took back play-calling duties from Thomas Brown just three games after handing over the reins as his job hung in the balance.
With just one win from 11 games, team owner David Tepper had seen enough. He fired Reich, who'll now get to sit back and rake in the cash - reportedly around $50,000 per day - for the duration of his contract.
Reich seized the chance to become part of the Panthers. In hindsight, he could have probably done with a break from the game to refresh and restock before pursuing another opportunity.
This was another big swing and a miss by Tepper, who is now paying both Reich and Matt Rhule for the foreseeable future. Considering how the beleaguered owner is currently being viewed around the league, the chances of him having to overpay to land his next head coach are astronomical.