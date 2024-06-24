4 Carolina Panthers with soaring stock after 2024 offseason workouts
By Dean Jones
Early offseason workouts are in the books and there is plenty to ponder for the Carolina Panthers. Dan Morgan and Dave Canales have a few short weeks to analyze what's transpired before the team's training camp in Charlotte. Still, they must be delighted by the commitment of their players following another spring of substantial alterations across the board.
Canales and Morgan's previous relationship and aligned vision are solid foundations from which to build. It's about time the Panthers had stability. It's about time there was a collective thought process. After so much frustration since David Tepper bought the franchise, this ambitious project also needs a semblance of patience attached.
Players and staff are familiar with each other after spending their allotted time well. It's important to remember this was the first step in the process, but everything is going according to Canales' script up to now. Adding to this momentum throughout Carolina's camp is the next big objective with Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints on the distant horizon.
That's for the future. For now, here are four Panthers with soaring stock after their 2024 offseason workout program.
A'Shawn Robinson - Carolina Panthers DL
A'Shawn Robinson's arrival went under the radar compared to most. However, he could be one of the most important additions to the Carolina Panthers when it's all said and done.
The formidable defensive lineman instantly improves Carolina's suspect run defense. His tandem with fellow 3-4 defensive end Derrick Brown already looks like it can be a springboard for future prosperity. Robinson also brought the nastiness that was perhaps lacking from others last season.
Robinson is a tone-setter in every sense of the term. His physicality, ruthless aggression, and strong leadership credentials made their mark over early workouts. If the same trend continues over the summer heading into the regular season, it's hard to envisage a scenario where this signing doesn't bring huge results.