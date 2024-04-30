4 Carolina Panthers UDFAs who could steal a roster spot in 2024
Could some unheralded prospects make their way into the Carolina Panthers' plans.
By Dean Jones
The hard work didn't stop for Dan Morgan once the 2024 NFL Draft concluded. A big part of the later rounds is gauging the landscape to see which prospects could potentially become free agents. Calls are frantically made in the hope of finding some overlooked diamonds that can potentially be molded into valuable contributors over time.
There are countless examples throughout NFL history of undrafted players going on to have successful careers. In some rare cases, they reach the pinnacle - the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Whether the Panthers have one on their hands this spring is debatable, but it's an intriguing group nonetheless.
Undrafted free agents are like playing with house money. If they work out, it's fantastic and can be a real asset to any team. If not, then positions on the practice squad can be filled by those who the Panthers feel need a little more time to hone their craft.
Looking at the reported signings made by Carolina so far, which undrafted free agents have the best chance to steal a roster spot with the Panthers in 2024?
Harrison Mevis - Carolina Panthers K
The Carolina Panthers are not harboring any emotional attachment to their decision-making process this offseason. Dan Morgan and Dave Canales are looking to increase competition and raise standards across the organization. Another example of this arrived when those in power made kicker Harrison Mevis one of their high-priority additions during undrafted free agency.
Mevis is a well-built individual who became something of a cult hero during his time in Missouri. He's got a huge leg - as demonstrated by his career-high 61-yard field goal. The prospect's field goal percentage stands at 83.5 with 99.3% of his extra points made, so there's a lot to like about his chances of giving veteran starter Eddy Pineiro a run for his money.
Pineiro's production was solid if not spectacular last season. He's currently recovering from an injury and is entering the final year of his deal. Unless he rises to the occasion in the wake of Mevis' arrival, this could be one of the more interesting battles to watch when offseason preparations ramp up.