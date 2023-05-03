4 Carolina Panthers whose jobs are in danger after the 2023 NFL Draft
Which Carolina Panthers players find their respective roles in jeopardy after a monumental 2023 NFL Draft for the franchise?
The Carolina Panthers went through their draft commitments with minimal fuss and got themselves five players that can hopefully emerge as immediate contributors. Of course, the success of this year's cycle will be determined by Bryce Young - the No. 1 overall selection out of Alabama who's expected to become their new franchise quarterback.
Among the other picks include an offensive lineman, a dynamic wide receiver, a versatile defensive back, and a raw edge rusher. And make no mistake, this is a great situation for every incoming college recruit thanks to Carolina's elite coaching staff.
What this means for those already on the roster remains to be seen. But some clearly face a fight for their status looking at the current depth chart.
With that being said, here are four Panthers players whose jobs are in danger following the 2023 NFL Draft.
Player No. 1
Shi Smith - Carolina Panthers WR
The Carolina Panthers might have traded away D.J. Moore this offseason to land the No. 1 overall pick, but there is enough in the wide receiver room to suggest improvements could arrive if everyone stays clear of injuries next season. Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark were the two marquee free-agent signings, with those in power also deciding to spend their second-round selection on Jonathan Mingo to further strengthen the ranks.
This leaves the future of Shi Smith hanging in the balance. One could make a strong case for the South Carolina product being No. 6 or lower on their depth chart currently, so it's going to take a big effort to carve out a role for himself in any capacity.
The new staff has no emotional attachment to Smith. They also have enough in the return game to deem him surplus to requirements unless major strides are made.