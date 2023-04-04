4 cornerbacks the Carolina Panthers could sign before 2023 NFL Draft
Which free-agent cornerbacks could the Carolina Panthers potentially acquire to strengthen their position ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft?
Considering the Carolina Panthers only have one reliable cornerback option, it's perhaps notable they have yet to address this need in free agency. The 2023 NFL Draft is full of exciting prospects that could play a role immediately, which is something those in power will no doubt consider once their franchise quarterback has been secured at No. 1 overall.
Jaycee Horn needs to put together a full season in 2023. His shutdown capabilities are obvious based on the level of growth demonstrated by the former first-round pick last season, but health was again a factor down the stretch and something that could prove detrimental to the team if the same happens again next time around.
Another with serious injury question marks is Donte Jackson after he tore his Achilles last season. Unless Keith Taylor Jr. and C.J. Henderson make substantial strides under new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, this once-strong position group could become a weak link when competitive games commence.
With more than $27 million in available cap space, the Panthers could ease this burden by signing a veteran cornerback remaining on the market. But which ones might fit the bill?
Cornerback No. 1
Carolina Panthers could sign Marcus Peters
Considering the glowing résumé Marcus Peters has accumulated since entering the NFL, it's a surprise to see him looking for alternative employment at this stage of free agency. The veteran might be on the wrong side of 30 years old, but he's a proven performer that can also assist from a leadership standpoint within the locker room for good measure.
This is exactly the sort of player the Carolina Panthers need. Peters would provide a strong role model to the current group and has the capabilities to become an asset within Ejiro Evero's creative 3-4 base scheme with a smooth transition.
Much will depend on whether Peters considers the Panthers an attractive destination. He's likely to want a legitimate contender rather than an upstart team, but Frank Reich has convinced coveted veterans to join the project already and might be able to do so again.