4 cornerbacks the Carolina Panthers could sign before 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could sign Bryce Callahan
Although Bryce Callahan wouldn't be the biggest cornerback to ever play, that hasn't stopped the player from enjoying a productive NFL career. If the Carolina Panthers were looking to bolster their secondary with a capable veteran, they could do far worse than look in his direction.
Callahan came to the fore on Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos after rising from undrafted free-agent obscurity onto an NFL roster. He's emerged as something of a slot specialist, which is exactly where the Panthers need assistance after Myles Hartsfield wasn't tendered and left to reunite with Steve Wilks on the San Francisco 49ers.
One thing that stands out about Callahan is his efficiency in coverage. His passer rating conceded has never been above 92.0 over the last four years, which also came with a phenomenal 47.8 during the 2020 season - far and away the best of his professional career.
The one-time Rice standout performed well overall for the Los Angeles Chargers last season. Callahan might not have the physical profile normally associated with Scott Fitterer acquisitions since he became Panthers general manager, but his proven dependability is something every contending team needs on their defensive rotation.
Carolina might decide to wait it out and see which college prospects become available at certain times. Even if signing someone like Callahan opens up their windows to perhaps make a luxury pick or two along the way.