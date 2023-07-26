4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2023 training camp Day 1
There was a lot to unpack from the first official day of Carolina Panthers training camp.
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young looks like the real deal
This was an easy observation to make. During 11-on-11s, Bryce Young showed fans and media in attendance why he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Watching him up close in person compared to a television or laptop screen is quite the experience. I love how Young responds to the coaching of Frank Reich and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown.
Not only that, his teammates respond just as well to him. It’s easy to see why Reich confirmed to the world that his rookie was QB1.
Young made some incredible throws during practice. Sure, there were timing issues and that will improve over the next several weeks, but those were overshadowed by some awesome throws to Adam Thielen on an out-breaking route, a beautiful deep ball to D.J. Chark between two defenders, and another one to the speedy deep threat along the sideline.
The former Alabama star signal-caller showcased incredible awareness and mobility inside and outside the pocket. Young was never reckless with the ball nor put it into harm's way.
Young is ready and I think his football intelligence helps him a lot along with the traits he possesses. That was clear as day as he and Thielen connect quite a few times during practice.
While there might be a stretch where he is getting adjusted to the speed of the game, everything seems to be in slow motion for Young. It wouldn’t surprise a soul if he steps onto the field in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons and picks up where he left off at Alabama.