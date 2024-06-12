4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 minicamp Day 1
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers coaches and staff congregated for the start of their mandatory minicamp. Fans were eager to see the latest portion of Dave Canales’ installation phase with everyone back in the building. This included some notable veterans who were absent throughout the voluntary stage of the team's off-season workout sessions.
The Panthers have a lot of hard work ahead before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints rolls around. This is a new way of doing things and standards are higher. Getting on the same page quickly is key, but Canales is pleased with how everyone’s buying in so far.
This is just a two-day minicamp rather than three. Canales doesn’t want to much too much strain on his players - something that indicates things are going to get pretty intense when training camp arrives later this summer.
That’s for the future. For now, here are four critical observations from Day 1 of Carolina’s mandatory minicamp in 2024.
Carolina Panthers kicking battle
After choosing to stay away from the facility over voluntary workouts, Eddy Pineiro was back for the start of Carolina Panthers' minicamp. The kicker didn't participate in drills, which head coach Dave Canales stated could have been due to conditioning issues. However, he wasn't sure.
This left undrafted free agent Harrison Mevis free to stake another claim with some extra pressure attached. The early signs were promising, going perfect over his early efforts and even booming a 57-yarder with Pineiro watching on.
Some cracks began to show later on. According to those in attendance, Mevis hit the upright twice and missed another attempt from around the 35-yard range. It is the first time he's been wayward to this extent since signing with the team. Whether it's the start of things to come is another matter.
Mevis' up-and-down day coupled with Pineiro's decision to watch from the sidelines means fans are no closer to finding out who their starting kicker will be next season. They'll battle it out throughout camp before Canales and Dan Morgan make their decision, but the veteran remains in the driving seat until further notice.