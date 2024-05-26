Full list of Carolina Panthers who didn't participate at 2024 OTAs
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers have a new lease of life under head coach Dave Canales. They are looking to remove the stigma of being the league's worst team and laughingstock perceptions around the NFL. It'll take time, but the early signs seem to indicate improvements can arrive under the progressive figure and his staff.
Canales began to implement his strategies and teachings at organized team activities this week. This is a voluntary portion of the process, but attendance has been high. This highlights the fresh injection of energy in the building as players look to maximize the opportunity in front of them.
Of course, not everyone showed up.
Veterans are free to come and go as they please at this stage of the preparation period. They know how to best prepare their bodies for the upcoming challenges in-season. If that means time away from the facility before attendance becomes compulsory, they are well within their right to do so.
Carolina Panthers have some players missing at OTAs
Some players showed up but cannot take part in workouts right now due to injury. There's no point in risking further complications during the bedding-in period. The most important thing is for each member of the roster to be in peak physical condition when Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints arrives. Nothing else will do.
According to Joe Person of The Athletic, these Panthers players haven't participated in OTAs so far for one reason or another:
- Eddy Pineiro (K)
- Jadeveon Clowney (OLB)
- Robert Hunt (OL)
- Amare Barno (OLB)
- D.J. Wonnum (OLB)
- K'lavon Chaisson (OLB)
The absence gaining the most attention is Pineiro. The kicker is staying away and seems to be enjoying himself in luxurious surroundings, but undrafted free-agent Harrison Mevis' outstanding start to OTAs means he'll face a fight for his roster spot upon returning to the grind.
Canales revealed that he hadn't spoken to Pineiro. After an inconsistent campaign in 2023 coupled with Mevis' recent momentum, this will be one of the more intriguing position battles to watch as the summer unfolds.
Clowney was around earlier in the process, as was Hunt. Both veterans are expected to play key roles next season, but missing this portion of workouts isn't a big deal considering how they experienced they are at readying themselves for the regular season.
The Panthers are light on edge rushing options, so taking every possible precaution with Barno and Wonnum's injury rehabilitation is a wise course of action. Chaisson is also missing, which is surprising when one considers the concerns surrounding his production following an underwhelming stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Aside from that, everyone is present and accounted for. Nobody wants to get left behind - especially considering the ruthless approach Dan Morgan's adopted to his roster construction. Any advantage they can get at this juncture could stand them in good stead in pursuit of prominent roles, depth spots, or even places on the practice squad.
Those missing have their reasons. When they get back into the building, it's pivotal they transition seamlessly and make a difference. For some, anything less might come with grave consequences attached.