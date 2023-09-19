4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers' loss vs. the Saints in Week 2
The Carolina Panthers home opener didn't go as planned.
By Pierre Davis
Carolina Panthers defense stepped up again
Prior to the game, the Carolina Panthers had already been faced with multiple injuries, which ultimately affected their defense in a significant way. Unfortunately, Jaycee Horn's ankle injury led to his placement on the injured/reserve list and it remains to be seen when he'll be seen again.
Leader Shaq Thompson also suffered a serious injury during the game after Trevor Penning landed on him. These injuries were undoubtedly a setback, but they persevered despite their challenges.
The Carolina team put on a solid defensive performance against the New Orleans Saints. They had a great pass rush, sacking Derek Carr four times and making six quarterback hits. The Panthers even caused the signal-caller to throw an interception to the newly acquired Vonn Bell.
Overall, they limited New Orleans' deep plays except for two - a deep ball to Chris Olave, who made an impressive catch, and a deep ball to Rashid Shaheed, where Donte let the speedster slip behind him.
Kamu Grugier-Hill stepped up to replace Thompson in the game and performed well. His contribution was crucial as the team could have struggled without their defensive leader, finishing with six tackles and a sack.
Frankie Luvu had a massive performance with nine tackles and two sacks. As the offense searches for their identity, the defense must continue its good play.