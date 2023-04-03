4 critical riddles the Carolina Panthers must solve during 2023 NFL Draft
What critical riddles must the Carolina Panthers solve during the 2023 NFL Draft to further strengthen their chances next season?
Many analysts around the league are anticipating major improvements from the Carolina Panthers next season. This comes after an outstanding period of recruitment across the coaching staff and at key positional groups as the new regime looks to remove Matt Rhule's stain from the organization once and for all.
General manager Scott Fitterer's aggressive approach and Frank Reich's silver tongue to convince targets that the Panthers are a viable project have proven to be a capable tandem so far. More is needed for a legitimate NFC South title challenge, which makes the 2023 NFL Draft even more vital for the franchise.
There is the big decision at No. 1 overall taking up the majority of headlines. That is the biggest piece of the puzzle, but those in power know many other questions surrounding the team must be answered throughout the pivotal selection process.
With this in mind, here are four critical riddles the Panthers must solve during the 2023 NFL Draft.
Riddle No. 1
Carolina Panthers pass-rush depth
It's been surprising to see the Carolina Panthers ignore their edge rushing options in free agency. They did acquire DeShawn Williams and Shy Tuttle to solidify their new 3-4 defensive front, but whether the aforementioned duo is capable of creating pressure consistently remains to be seen.
According to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer, adding a veteran before the draft is something the Panthers are looking to do. Although they aren't planning to overpay despite having the league's second-highest remaining salary-cap space currently.
If the front office cannot get the right deal, finding an explosive presence to compliment the likes of Brian Burns, Frankie Luvu, and Marquis Haynes Sr. must be sought during the 2023 NFL Draft. Perhaps with the No. 39 overall selection if the right prospect is available.