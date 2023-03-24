4 desirable free agents the Panthers should sign before 2023 NFL Draft
Which desirable free agents could the Carolina Panthers sign to further strengthen their position heading into the 2023 NFL Draft?
While all the attention currently centers on pro days happening across the country, the Carolina Panthers would be wise to keep focusing on bolstering a solid-looking roster heading into the 2023 NFL Draft. Something that would put them in an even better position and allow those in power additional freedom to secure some luxury picks after their future quarterback has been taken at No. 1 overall.
It's been an aggressive offseason for the Panthers. The coaching staff is now among the league's best, they've acquired some high-quality veterans in free agency and the team acted with conviction to land the No. 1 overall selection in the draft for good measure.
The Panthers are still in a good position financially with $22.68 million in salary-cap space according to Over the Cap. Extending Brian Burns and others will have no impact on their money in 2023, so things couldn't have gone much better for the organization with a new regime leading the charge.
With that being said, here are four desirable free agents the Panthers should sign before the 2023 NFL Draft.
Free Agent No. 1
Carolina Panthers could sign Landon Collins
Despite the Carolina Panthers signing Vonn Bell early in free agency, depth at the safety position is lacking quality. Myles Hartsfield is gone and Sam Franklin Jr. is seen as more of a special teams presence, so picking up someone like Landon Collins on the cheap wouldn't be the worst idea in the world before the draft.
Collins was assured in coverage with the New York Giants last season, albeit for six games and on a rotational basis. However, this is another experienced figure and leader within the locker room that Carolina's young defense could call upon with new defensive coordinator Eiro Evero leading the charge.