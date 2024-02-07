4 dream free agents for the Carolina Panthers in 2024
Signing any of these free agents would be a dream come true...
By Dean Jones
Which impending free agents represent dream targets for the Carolina Panthers as they look to kickstart their new regime in 2024?
There is an enormous amount of work ahead for the Carolina Panthers' new power structure this offseason. Dave Canales and Dan Morgan will examine the roster's strengths and weaknesses. They'll identify positions of need and which players are worth keeping around. Brandt Tilis is in charge of making it all work from a financial standpoint.
This is a proven method of building successful rosters around the league. Team owner David Tepper is also reportedly staying out of the football side of things from now on. Whether fans can take the billionaire at his word is another matter.
The Panthers haven't got much salary-cap space if they intend on extending Frankie Luvu and Brian Burns. Tilis can make some cost-cutting measures if he sees fit. This might be enough for Carolina to land one of the marquee names set to hit the open market, although convincing them this is a project worth being part of represents the biggest stumbling block.
With this in mind, here are four dream free-agent targets for the Panthers in 2024.
Carolina Panthers could sign Kevin Dotson
- Offensive Line | Los Angeles Rams
The Carolina Panthers are desperate for reinforcements along their offensive line. Getting Brady Christensen and Austin Corbett back to full health will be welcome. But the need for fresh invigoration cannot be overstated based on how things unfolded in 2023.
Kevin Dotson looks like an immediate impact player who could help enormously. The player thrived following his trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2023, coping well with a change in scheme and excelling in all phases en route to a phenomenal 85.2 grade from Pro Football Focus.
As a result, Dotson should be aiming to cash in. The Rams will make a bold bid to keep him around, but this could be someone for Carolina's shortlist if he's free to speak with other teams.
If you're not ready to turn the page on this season, FanDuel Sportsbook is giving Panthers fans a $200 bonus for any $5 winning bet today! Just deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on any game and you'll get $200 in bonus bets win or lose. Sign up for FanDuel today!