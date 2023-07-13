4 extremely early free agents the Carolina Panthers should monitor in 2024
By Dean Jones
Which veterans projected to be free agents in 2024 should the Carolina Panthers already have a close eye on ahead of next spring?
There is a lot of football to be played between now and when free agency arrives in 2024. But the Carolina Panthers have put themselves in a strong financial position to potentially become bigger players in the market next spring.
Of course, they have their own extensions to negotiate if everyone meets expectations under Frank Reich's exciting new regime. The likes of Brian Burns, Jeremy Chinn, and Frankie Luvu could command large financial commitments, with others such as D.J. Chark, Laviska Shenault Jr., and Marquis Haynes Sr. looking to prove themselves worthy of a longer deal.
Looking at the current state of affairs, there are some needs that appear obvious next year unless something drastic transpires in the coming months. Others are less so but could come to the fore depending on how the upcoming campaign unfolds under Reich and his exceptional staff team.
With this in mind, here are four extremely early free agents the Panthers should already be monitoring closely ahead of the 2024 frenzy.
Carolina Panthers should monitor Leonard Williams
Much will depend on whether defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is still around, but sticking with a 3-4 base defense looks likely whether the respected coach gets a top job elsewhere or not. Therefore, this would be a good time to potentially acquire a big name to get this front three over the hump.
Leonard Williams is a name that immediately sticks out when looking at the free-agent list in 2024. Pairing him with Derrick Brown would give the Carolina Panthers a dominant 3-4 defensive end tandem capable of causing havoc and making life easier for those around them along the way.
Williams is a candidate for the franchise tag. But with the New York Giants allocating a substantial amount to Dexter Lawrence and quarterback Daniel Jones, it's something the Panthers should keep an eye on.