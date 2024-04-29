4 free agents Carolina Panthers must consider after the 2024 NFL Draft
There are still holes to fill...
By Dean Jones
There is normally another flurry of free agency moves after teams around the league conclude their NFL Draft engagements. This not only includes the wave of undrafted free-agent signings featuring prospects who failed to hear their names called, but veterans seeking employment can also get opportunities to plug holes or improve depth.
The Carolina Panthers once again placed an onus on surrounding quarterback Bryce Young with better weapons during the draft. They traded up to acquire wide receiver Xavier Legette and running back Jonathon Brooks with their opening two selections. Intriguing tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders kicked off Day 3 at No. 101 overall, so there is a fresh injection of energy and dynamism around last year's No. 1 pick in pursuit of better fortunes next time around.
Carolina doesn't have much money to spend. According to Spotrac, just $8.97 million is available currently. That will make signings difficult, although the possibility of further contract restructures, trades, or releases couldn't be completely dismissed if general manager Dan Morgan feels like it's the right thing for the franchise.
With this in mind, here are four free agents the Panthers must consider after an eventful first draft with Morgan leading the charge.
Carolina Panthers could sign Quandre Diggs
The Carolina Panthers are a little light of safety options within Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base defensive scheme. They lost Jeremy Chinn to the Washington Commanders in free agency, released veteran Vonn Bell after just one season, and signed Jordan Fuller. After ignoring the position with their seven draft picks, adding another productive veteran wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.
Much will depend on the money involved, but Quandre Diggs is an option to consider. The former sixth-round selection gained 95 tackles and five forced fumbles for the Seattle Seahawks last season but was deemed a salary-cap casualty by the new coaching regime. He still looks like someone who could provide a helping hand, but much will depend on his contract demands given the diminishing financial resources at Carolina's disposal.
Diggs knows Dave Canales and some other staff well from their time together in Seattle. However, he might be waiting around for a team with better chances to contend immediately at this late stage of his playing career.