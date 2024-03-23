4 free agents the Carolina Panthers will regret not signing in 2024
Did the Carolina Panthers miss out on a few free agents?
Among all of the free agency spending that the Carolina Panthers did, will they regret not signing these veteran players?
The new Carolina Panthers regime wants to leave their mark early. They began with an active free agency period.
It's safe to say that general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales want to make life easier for Bryce Young as he enters his second season in the NFL. They signed a pair of guards - Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis - and also brought in a quality swing tackle in Yosh Nijman.
The Panthers' offensive line has drastically improved on paper. Morgan even traded for wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who can become a quality second or third option in the passing game.
Carolina did a fine job in this free agency period. They also added legitimate talent on defense. However, will the team regret not signing these four players when it's all said and done?
Marquise Brown
Money talks. Even though Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown surely took a discount to catch passes from Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Carolina Panthers should have signed him. He's another quality wide receiver that could have improved the offense. He likely would not have cost much.
Across his five-year NFL career, Brown's 17-game average comes to 74 receptions for 860 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He's averaged 50.6 yards per game across his time in the league, so he's proven to be consistently solid.
He won't produce like the elite wideouts in the NFL do. The Panthers are still looking for that player, but as a former 1,000-yard receiver, he could have stepped in and made life easier for quarterback Bryce Young on a modest deal.