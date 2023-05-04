4 free agents the Carolina Panthers could sign after 2023 NFL Draft
Which free agents should the Carolina Panthers consider signing now that the 2023 NFL Draft has officially come to a conclusion?
The Carolina Panthers still have work to do in terms of personnel despite coming away from the 2023 NFL Draft with a decent haul. Those in power didn't have much capital following their bombshell trade to No. 1 overall, but they managed to fill key needs and improve depth at a couple of spots heading into the preparation period.
General manager Scott Fitterer indicated that the Panthers still have needs to fill. They also have plenty of salary-cap space for a proven performer or two if they feel like it can help their chances next season.
The foundations have been laid for a profitable campaign if Bryce Young meets his end of the bargain. But the Panthers must take advantage of every possible financial resource while they can with some big contract extensions upcoming for the likes of Derrick Brown, Frankie Luvu, and Brian Burns.
With this in mind, here are four free agents the Panthers could sign now the 2023 NFL Draft is over.
Free Agent No. 1
Carolina Panthers could re-sign Cam Erving
The Carolina Panthers could still use some depth across their offensive line despite acquiring Chandler Zavala via the draft. Frank Reich revealed that Austin Corbett will miss some regular-season time, so finding a capable backup should be among the team's top priorities.
Cam Erving filled out this role superbly last season. Things might not have gone according to plan following his high-profile move in 2021 free agency, but he transitioned into a backup and mentor extremely well during the previous campaign.
If Erving is willing to occupy a similar role in 2023 and the price is right, there are far worse avenues Carolina could go down at this juncture.