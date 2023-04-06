4 free agents the Carolina Panthers could sign before the 2023 NFL Draft
Which remaining free agents could the Carolina Panthers potentially sign to strengthen their position during the 2023 NFL Draft?
All of the focus for the Carolina Panthers has turned to the 2023 NFL Draft and which quarterback will be the future of the franchise. With this comes a level of pressure on those in power to make the right decision after sacrificing significant capital and wide receiver D.J. Moore for the No. 1 pick.
C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young remain the obvious choices with the bust potential of Anthony Richardson and Will Levis far too high for Carolina to take the risk. While this will continue to be the focus for the Panthers, there are still moves the team could make in free agency before turning their complete attention to the incoming college recruits.
The Panthers did a great job in the first wave of free agency, adding Andy Dalton, Shy Tuttle, Hayden Hurst, Adam Thielen, Vonn Bell, Miles Sanders, and D.J. Chark. More importantly, they still have an abundance of cap space for further moves if opportunities arise.
With the top names in free agency gone, the Panthers should turn their attention to veterans who could prove to be bargains at this point in the off-season. Starting with the top remaining name at a position the Panthers still clearly need to address.
On this topic, here are four free agent the Panthers could sign before the 2023 NFL Draft.