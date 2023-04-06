4 free agents the Carolina Panthers could sign before the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could sign Deion Jones
Carolina Panthers fans are well aware of what Deion Jones is capable of when playing at his best. However, the veteran linebacker clearly isn't producing close to the level he did during his first three seasons with the division-rival Atlanta Falcons.
Jones would be another low-risk signing adding depth to the middle of Carolina's defense. Jones spent the end of last season with the Cleveland Browns but failed to make the necessary impact and hasn't been offered a new deal.
There was some questioning of Jones' effort during his final seasons with the Falcons. Therefore, this is an option Carolina should explore very carefully - only if they can secure the veteran on a contract they can easily escape.
This point of the off-season is no longer about adding clear impact players, but rather searching for potential bargain deals to bring in-depth and veteran leadership. Jones could offer Carolina much-needed backup security at the defensive second level and perhaps with a full off-season free of injury, the former LSU star would return close to the player he was in his early seasons.