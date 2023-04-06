4 free agents the Carolina Panthers could sign before the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could sign Leonard Fournette
Miles Sanders is locked in as the Carolina Panthers starting running back and tasked with the impossible of replacing Christian McCaffrey. Behind the free-agent acquisition, the franchise only has Chuba Hubbard as a clear option - and an inconsistent one at that.
Whether it is signing a veteran or adding to the position at some stage during the 2023 NFL Draft, the Panthers must do something. Especially if Raheem Blackshear cannot develop sufficiently.
Leonard Fournette has had an inconsistent career - unstoppable one year only to be a non-factor the next. Coming off of a bad season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it would be surprising if he secures anything other than a one-year, prove-it deal.
Carolina could sign Leonard to a contract they can easily escape while still examining options via the draft. Sanders is clearly the starter and Hubbard will have a role. However, when Fournette is at his best, the veteran is a great short-yardage option and a more physical presence than what the Panthers already possess.
Another option Carolina could consider is Kareem Hunt who formed a great duo with Nick Chubb during their time with the Cleveland Browns. Though that option would be far more costly.