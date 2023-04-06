4 free agents the Carolina Panthers could sign before the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could sign Leonard Floyd
In a pass-focused league, one can never have too many edge rushers. The Carolina Panthers adding Leonard Floyd gives the roster a great piece to go alongside Brian Burns.
Carolina's defense has all of the needed pieces if the offense can simply take the pressure off.
Far too often in 2022, turnovers or poor game plans left the defense on the field as the only path to winning a game. With an improved offensive attack, the Panthers' defense should take a step forward without any further additions.
However, Floyd would make sense for the Panthers. Especially when one considers the veteran has finished with at least nine sacks each of the past three seasons and has been a consistent pass rusher even when the Los Angeles Rams' defense struggled.
Floyd was one of the few consistent contributors. So it was a surprise to see him released despite the salary-cap savings involved.
The edge defender could be a potential bargain move for the Panthers with the market seemingly cooling. This is due to the majority of teams spending their cap space already.
Bringing Floyd to Carolina would be yet another reason to feel as if this team is finally going to turn the corner and return to the playoffs in the 2023 season. And the player already has plenty of experience working within a 3-4 base scheme.