4 free agents the Carolina Panthers could sign before the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could sign Odell Beckham Jr.
Clearly, the Carolina Panthers are having a huge off-season improving depth and buying their way into a chance to draft the franchise quarterback they have lacked since Cam Newton was released. What isn't being talked about enough, however, is the loss of D.J. Moore.
Carolina has added great depth at the wideout position. But the franchise failed to add a player who has the potential to be a true No. 1 target.
Selling the top receiver left on the market on a rookie quarterback compared to playing with Patrick Mahomes or Aaron Rodgers might be difficult. However, it's something the team should attempt.
Odell Beckham Jr. is clearly the best receiver left in free agency. He would be a great security blanket for a rookie during their transition from college to the pros.
Whether it is Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud, adding Beckham completely changes the potential ceiling in Year 1. It is a risky signing in some ways considering the fact he hasn't played in more than a year, but Carolina's options to find a replacement for Moore are quickly dwindling, which makes it worth the risk.
Signing Beckham and drafting additional running back depth would give the Panthers reason to feel they have the best offense in their division and a receiver who is still capable of producing at an elite level.