4 lingering observations from Carolina Panthers loss at Seahawks in Week 3
Another game, another failure...
By Pierre Davis
Carolina Panthers fans owe Adam Thielen an apology
At the start of the season, the Carolina Panthers boldly traded draft assets and D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the No. 1 overall pick. With that selection, they chose Bryce Young.
Additionally, the team acquired Jonathan Mingo as well as keeping Terrace Marshall Jr. and Laviska Shenault Jr. on their roster. They also signed Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark to bolster the wideout room further.
Many have criticized this wideout unit as being one of the weakest in the NFL. Ater observing their performance in the last three games, it's difficult to argue otherwise.
The group has not been providing enough space for quarterbacks to operate effectively. There have been many dropped balls to pair with it.
One standout player has emerged as the go-to guy, and that is Thielen. The 33-year-old put together an impressive performance on Sunday with 11 receptions for 145 receiving yards and a touchdown.
If there was one positive to take away from this catastrophe, it's that Thielen still has juice left. The young receivers in the room could learn a thing or two from him.