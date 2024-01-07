4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance vs. the Bucs in Week 18
How did Bryce Young fare during his last game of the season?
By Dean Jones
What were some major observations from Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young's performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18?
Bryce Young took the field for one last time in 2023 as the Carolina Panthers welcomed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Week 18 finale. It signaled the end of a rocky first season under center for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Although he'd never admit it publicly, the quarterback is probably looking forward to getting away from it all and seeing what comes next.
Young's flashed tremendous promise at times. He's also produced some dud efforts. Not exactly uncommon for rookie quarterbacks, but it's also evident the Panthers didn't do everything in their power to help the former Alabama star thrive immediately.
It hasn't gone according to plan, but Young was determined to finish strongly and provide another sense of positivity with more landmark changes on the immediate horizon. It was yet another woeful outing as the Panthers ended the campaign as they began it - by losing to a divisional rival.
With this in mind, here are four major observations from Young's performance versus the Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium.
Bryce Young's rhythm
This was the last game of the season. The Carolina Panthers were intent on putting Bryce Young out there. And yet, there was almost no effort to get the quarterback into a rhythm.
There was nothing to play for other than pride. Just letting Young cut it loose seemed to be the consensus. Instead, the shackles remained within a scheme unfit for purpose. A deeply frustrating takeaway as the curtain came down on Carolina's 2023 season.
The weather conditions weren't ideal thanks to the swirling wind. But that's no excuse. Young's rhythm was halted and it's been the story of the campaign.