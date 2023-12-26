Pressure grows on Carolina Panthers decision-makers as Bryce Young shines
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's recent resurgence has piled additional pressure on the Carolina Panthers' decision-makers to get things right this offseason.
There have been very few positives to take from the Carolina Panthers this season. After demonstrating some exceptional growth over the last two games, it seems like Bryce Young is one of them. That piles exponential pressure on the decision-makers to finally build the foundations for long-term success this offseason.
Young is demonstrating qualities normally associated with productive long-term quarterbacks. His first 300-yard passing game against the Green Bay Packers ended with a narrow defeat, but it was another step in the right direction for a player who's had to endure incredible adversity throughout his rookie campaign.
Carolina Panthers under pressure to build around Bryce Young
It won't be much longer before the onus falls on David Tepper to do right by the signal-caller. If the billionaire owner can see the error of his ways and make the correct choices once the campaign concludes, wide receiver D.J. Chark feels like the best is yet to come for Young based on comments via the team's website.
"There's so much more to come. He's making plays, he's comfortable, but that's who we know him to be, at least in this locker room. We do, we believed in him the whole way through. Three, four or five years from now, he's gonna be definitely at the top, if not one of the top QBs. In and out of the huddle, being consistent with the calls and making the reads. If things not there, it breaks down, he's able to save us and get us some yards or do something. So, yeah, I would say he was in control. And he's continuing to improve every week."- D.J. Chark via Panthers.com
Young's poise, leadership, toughness, and ability to come through in the clutch have been positives from an otherwise underwhelming season. We're starting to see why the Panthers made their bold trade up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft to secure his services. The next important step will be enhancing options around the Heisman Trophy winner and finding a coaching staff capable of taking his game to new heights.
Whether Tepper can manage this feat is the big question. The owner's not exactly covered himself in glory since purchasing the Panthers from Jerry Richardson. He's been on damage control with the media in recent weeks - something he hopes can convince targets that this is a project to be part of.
Ben Johnson is the reported candidate Tepper wants above all else. This would help Young's cause immensely. He's a tremendous play-caller and responsible for galvanizing Jared Goff's career. He also has a quarterback background and boasts the progressive philosophies to make the Heisman Trophy winner thrive.
Whoever it is, the sole objective should be to surround Young with everything he needs to be successful. Anything less is malpractice and unfair to someone who came into the franchise with significant promise.
Much will also depend on the future of Scott Fitterer. The general manager has reportedly been given no assurances about his future beyond the season. Considering the current state of Carolina's roster, perhaps a hard reset to those in positions of influence is exactly what the Panthers need.
Young has promise. He has belief. The critics remain, but that might not be the case for much longer if the former Alabama sensation can build on his newfound momentum.
The Panthers have to get things stable around Young. If they don't, it'll be one of the biggest personnel flaws in franchise history.