4 most overrated Carolina Panthers players on the 2023 roster
- The promising WR
- The popular kicker
- The new nose
- The third-year OL
By Dean Jones
Who are the most overrated players on the Carolina Panthers roster until they prove otherwise during the upcoming 2023 season?
With the Carolina Panthers finally getting their long-awaited training camp underway, the level of fascination surrounding Frank Reich's men only grows. It was only one practice, but the noticeable rise in professional standards, up-tempo drills, and overall mindset across the franchise represents a breath of fresh air compared to how things were run previously.
These college methods were never going to fly among experienced pros who've reached the pinnacle. But this is not a time for looking back - it's for looking forward with renewed hope and optimism not seen around the Panthers in some time.
Many within the media are tipping the Panthers to become one of the league's surprise packages next season. This could come to fruition with a hot start, but it's led to fans getting carried away in a manner that isn't uncommon at this time of year.
On this topic, we picked out four Panthers players that could be classed as overrated in 2023. However, that might not be the case with some this time next year.
Eddy Pineiro - Carolina Panthers K
Eddy Pineiro did a good job for the Carolina Panthers season. His was consistent most of the time and provided a level of assurance that was desperately needed in the wake of Zane Gonzalez's preseason injury that ruled him out for the entire campaign.
Pineiro's relationship with special teams coordinator Chris Tabor likely played a role in the kicker receiving an extension and the Panthers trading Gonzalez to the San Francisco 49ers. This is a big opportunity for the former Florida star, but anointing him the long-term option is foolish.
Lest we forget Pineiro's horror show at the Atlanta Falcons that cost Carolina a much-needed victory that could have secured postseason football looking at how things unfolded. While the veteran is a hard guy to root against, coming through in the clutch is his next primary objective given how many close games the Panthers could find themselves in next season.