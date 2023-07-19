4 mouth-watering clashes at Carolina Panthers training camp in 2023
Get your popcorn ready for these battles at Carolina Panthers training camp.
By Dean Jones
What mouth-watering clashes should Carolina Panthers fans have their eye on when the team descends on Spartanburg for training camp?
It won't be much longer before the famous Wofford College Hill is open to fans and the Carolina Panthers get back down to business at training camp. Something that's already drawn plenty of interest after one of the more eventful offseasons in recent memory.
Frank Reich and his staff will be making their final preparations before welcoming rookies this weekend. They will be closely followed by the established figures within the locker room for what promises to be a fascinating few weeks littered with storylines and individual battles.
Couple this with the New York Jets and HBO's Hard Knocks coming to town, it's not hard to see why this could become a truly memorable few weeks before the Panthers begin their quest for improved fortunes under Reich in Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons.
With that being said, here are four mouth-watering battles that fans should watch closely throughout camp in 2023.
Duce Staley vs. Carolina Panthers players
This might not be a battle between the white lines, but Duce Staley's unrivaled passion and constant trash-talking are going to bring that extra effort from the Carolina Panthers' defense throughout camp. We've already seen this at mandatory mini-camp, with the assistant head coach filmed jawing with players like Vonn Bell and Jaycee Horn despite the relatively relaxed nature of practices.
As Frank Reich put it, Staley is not even-keeled. He's going to light the fire under everyone and won't hold back on those not pulling their weight, so it'll be interesting to see how this shakes out in the stifling humidity that Spartanburg provides at this time of year.
Staley is a no-nonsense figure that commands instant respect. If his constant talking raises the defensive level up a notch and improves offensive execution along the way, it's a win-win for the Panthers going into the campaign.