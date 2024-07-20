4 mouth-watering clashes to watch at Carolina Panthers 2024 camp
As training camp rapidly approaches for the Carolina Panthers, there are plenty of new and exciting faces that will take the field. Some of the new members of the team will be featured in some highly anticipated individual battles.
The new players that were acquired this offseason will attempt to establish themselves in becoming pillars for this team heading into the future. How they perform over camp will go a long way to determining their fate.
A few positions that the Panthers struggled at mightily last year have been upgraded. These include wide receiver, edge rusher, interior offensive line, and defensive tackle. Meshing this new-look roster is something high on head coach Dave Canales' list of priorities.
With this in mind, here are four mouth-watering clashes for fans to watch at Carolina's 2024 training camp.
Mouth-watering clashes to watch at Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
Jaycee Horn vs. Diontae Johnson
Cornerback Jaycee Horn versus wide receiver Diontae Johnson could be the most intriguing matchup due to the amount of skill both players possess. If they play to their potential and stay healthy, a Pro Bowl-caliber season could await for each of them.
Horn is looking to stay as healthy as possible in 2024 after missing 11 games last season. When healthy, the former first-round pick has proven to be one of the top cornerbacks in the entire league. If he can stay on the field, look for a massive season from the fourth-year man.
Arguably one of the best acquisitions of the offseason was the addition of Johnson. He's established himself as one of the premier route runners in the NFL. He hasn’t had any consistent quarterback play over his last few seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The pass-catcher and Bryce Young could develop a tremendous connection and help each other elevate their games to new heights.
With Johnson being such a technician as a route runner, it will be intriguing to see how Horn fares once they’re lined up across from each other. Fans can expect to see some flashy catches and intense pass breakups when these two high-level performers go at it during the Carolina Panthers training camp.